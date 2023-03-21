 
'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk talked on the hardest aspect of leaving the Breaking Bad spin-off series behind.

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk talked on the hardest aspect of leaving the Breaking Bad spin-off series behind.

Odenkirk, 60, who returned for the prequel series and showcased his character Jimmy McGill's transition from an earnest attorney into the unscrupulous Saul Goodman, shared what was the hardest part of leaving the show.

The Breaking Bad spin-off series Better Call Saul season 6 came to an end in Late August of 2022.

During a recent interview with Collider for the actor's new series Lucky Hank, Odenkirk was asked about the hardest part of leaving Better Call Saul behind.

His response had nothing to do with the character he played for the past decade, but something else.

"No, the most impactful thing was saying goodbye to the cast. The thing that hurts my heart is having the camaraderie and the love and friendship with Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando and John Banks and Giancarlo Esposito be in my past" he revealed.

"That was the hardest thing about moving on from that show. Nothing comes close to that. The character was an incredible gift to me, career wise and challenge wise, but being inside that guy, who was lonely and had fairly immature behavior, was hard after a while. I’m fine with walking away from that" he added.

