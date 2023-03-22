Jana Kramer shares two cents about ‘cheating’ partners in a relationship

Jana Kramer has recently shared her thoughts about cheating in marriage.



During her latest iHeart Radio Whine Down podcast, Jana explained how she didn’t believe “once a cheater, always be a cheater” saying in a romantic relationship.

However, she commented, “I think it's situational.”

“Having said that, I think if I would have stayed married to [an ex], I think he would have cheated forever.”

Jana remarked, “But I think he's capable of not cheating in his next serious relationship.”

Explaining her reason, the musician stated, “I think people can change. And I've seen people change.”

“I don’t ever want to go back to that feeling. I’d rather just be like, ‘This is not working out for me’,” noted the 39-year-old.

“I know what it feels like to cheat on someone, and I know what it feels like to be cheated on,” she added.

The One Tree Hill alum shared her wise words for those who want to be faithful in a relationship.

“You have to just set very strong boundaries, and why are you looking for that reassurance and that love or that need to be wanted? … It’s the worst validation you’ll ever get cause the damage is awful,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Jana and Mike Caussin parted way in 2021 after six years of marriage.