Thursday Mar 23 2023
Gisele Bündchen says it’s ‘so good’ having Joaquim Valente around her kids

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Gisele Bündchen is revealing some insight into her relationship with Joaquim Valente.

In recent news, the supermodel model has been linked to the jiu-jitsu instructor for several months following her divorce with NFL quarterback, Tom Brady.

In an interview with Vanity Fair for the publication’s April issue, Bündchen was asked about Valente.

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” the 42-year-old mom of two told the outlet about the ongoing news.

While she did not give a clear answer if she is dating her trainer, she did sang praises for him in the interview.

“I’m so grateful to know all of them,” Gisele said of Valente and his brothers who also teach martial arts. “Because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.”

She added, “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

The supermodel shared that she continues to practice martial arts with the Valente brothers alongside her two children, Benjamin and Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom.

“They’re all like senseis,” Bündchen said, also asking, “how can I help them to have a person that has that level of integrity and can teach them values?”

She continued, “They’re awesome people. They have created this safe space,” she gushed to VF.

Gisele and Joaquim have been spotted together on multiple in the past couple of months sparking dating rumours. Their latest outing came on Monday, March 12th, 2023, when paparazzi snapped the supermodel, 42, going for a stroll with the jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica, per Page Six.

