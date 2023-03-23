'John Wick' future? Lead star and director answers

John Wick Chapter 4 is set to release on March 24. However, calls are already growing to make a fifth instalment reality.

Speaking to Total Film, the gun-fu franchise lead star Keanu Reeves reacted to the calls saying, "You have to see how the audience responds to what we did.

The only reason we've had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully, they'll like it."

The full-on action franchise director Chad Stahelski also chimed into the discussion on The Hollywood Reporter, saying that he and Keanu Reeves are "done for the moment" on the question of the fifth instalment.

“In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.

He continued, “Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It’s always, like, three months later. If it’s the same this time, we’ll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September.

Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, “What do you think?” We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.”