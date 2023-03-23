Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why

Bella Ramsey has recently revealed she cannot watch herself in the series Game of Thrones.



The actress was only 11 years old when she got the role of Lady Lyanna Mormont in the HBO series and by the time when series ended, she was 15.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Bella said, “What I do mind is watching myself and then realising that everyone else is seeing it, too.”

The actress continued, “That’s when it’s weird. I liken it to looking back at your Instagram posts and captions when you’re 18.”

“You’re not that person anymore. You’re not posting inspirational quotes anymore,” stated the 19-year-old.

Speaking about her role in hit series GOT, Bella mentioned, “I can’t do it anymore. Sometimes my mom will just pull it up and watch it and I’m like, “Stop it. Cut it out.”

The actress noted, “No, that’s not fun. I used to be a lot worse with it.”

“I really used to not be able to stand it. But now I think enough time has passed. That was eight years ago now for me. I feel like I’m officially entering middle age,” added Bella.