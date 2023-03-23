 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why
Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why

Bella Ramsey has recently revealed she cannot watch herself in the series Game of Thrones.

The actress was only 11 years old when she got the role of Lady Lyanna Mormont in the HBO series and by the time when series ended, she was 15.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Bella said, “What I do mind is watching myself and then realising that everyone else is seeing it, too.”

The actress continued, “That’s when it’s weird. I liken it to looking back at your Instagram posts and captions when you’re 18.”

“You’re not that person anymore. You’re not posting inspirational quotes anymore,” stated the 19-year-old.

Speaking about her role in hit series GOT, Bella mentioned, “I can’t do it anymore. Sometimes my mom will just pull it up and watch it and I’m like, “Stop it. Cut it out.”

The actress noted, “No, that’s not fun. I used to be a lot worse with it.”

“I really used to not be able to stand it. But now I think enough time has passed. That was eight years ago now for me. I feel like I’m officially entering middle age,” added Bella.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member

Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member
Ryujin from K-pop group Itzy talks about appreciating dance and her bandmates

Ryujin from K-pop group Itzy talks about appreciating dance and her bandmates
Jenna Bush Hager discusses about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy

Jenna Bush Hager discusses about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy
Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day

Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day
Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone

Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone
Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations

Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations
Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage

Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage
'Ted Lasso' star Juno Temple took inspiration from ‘Legally Blonde’

'Ted Lasso' star Juno Temple took inspiration from ‘Legally Blonde’
BAFTA receives flak for defending all-white nominees for leading actress TV award

BAFTA receives flak for defending all-white nominees for leading actress TV award
'Peaky Blinders' writer to pen new ‘Star Wars’ film

'Peaky Blinders' writer to pen new ‘Star Wars’ film
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘constantly grate on people’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘constantly grate on people’