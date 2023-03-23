 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé has seen ‘Swarm,’ co-creator Janine Nabers thinks

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Beyoncé has seen ‘Swarm,’ co-creator Janine Nabers thinks
Beyoncé has seen ‘Swarm,’ co-creator Janine Nabers thinks

Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers has anticipated that Beyoncé might have watched the latest Amazon Prime thriller series.

The latest show, which stars Chloe Bailey, Dominique Fishback, Damson Idris and Billie Eilish in prominent roles, is inspired by Beyoncé‘s fanbase, the Beyhive.

Since the show’s premiere on March 17, Beyoncé fans have been anticipating if the Cuff It singer has seen it.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Nabers, who co-created the series with Donald Glover, confirmed that she made Beyoncé aware of Swarm and its premise while the show was in production.

“She knows about the show,” said Nabers, adding that a lot of people who are close to her work behind the scenes of the show.

“I wrote her a letter basically being like, ‘Yo, you’re great. I love you. This is a show that we’re working on. These are the people that are writing on it.’ She’s worked with a lot of the people who have worked on our show. It’s a family.”

Though Nabers has reached out to Beyoncé about Swarm, she also revealed that she has never met her in person.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has not publicly commented on Swarm yet.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham reveals giant tattoo in honor of wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals giant tattoo in honor of wife Nicola Peltz
Bella Ramsey breaks her silence on ‘painful’ trolling

Bella Ramsey breaks her silence on ‘painful’ trolling
Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut
Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why

Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why
Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member

Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member
Ryujin from K-pop group Itzy talks about appreciating dance and her bandmates

Ryujin from K-pop group Itzy talks about appreciating dance and her bandmates
Jenna Bush Hager discusses about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy

Jenna Bush Hager discusses about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy
Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day

Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day
Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone

Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone
Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations

Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations
Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage

Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage