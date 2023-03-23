 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey recalled sometimes spending 13 hours a day underwater as she prepared herself for the role titular role for The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid is a live-action adaptation of the iconic Disney classic, with Bailey's ground breaking portrayal of Ariel, will make its long-awaited appearance this summer.

With the release of intriguing teaser trailers and other promotional materials, The Little Mermaid has so far gotten a lot of attention from its viewers, and also for bringing a black girl to the Disney world in a titular role.

In a recent interview with Edition magazine, Bailey provided detailed the process of shooting the movie, revealing that she sometimes worked 13 hours a day underwater to get the shots.

"I pushed myself as far as I've ever pushed myself in life, and I feel like the message from [Ariel] was to know that you've always had it in you." She added "I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy".

“It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life, and what she wants."

When the actress was asked about the backlash the movie was facing, she responded "Seeing the world’s reaction to it was definitely a shock, but seeing all the babies’ reactions, all the brown and Black young girls, really tore me up emotionally."

