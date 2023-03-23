 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix: 'Bridgerton' prequel series 'Queen Charlotte' first look and trailer unveiled

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Netflix: Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte first look and trailer unveiled

Netflix has unveiled the first look photos and trailer for the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff prequel, Queen Charlotte, stoked with passionate love and intense drama.

Young Queen Charlotte's (India Amarteifio) marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest) sets the pace for a passionate love story and challenges that comes with power.

Golda Rosheuvel (Older Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) are reprising their roles from Bridgerton in this series.

The cast also inlcudes with Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley (older).

Check out the official trailer:

The six-part series is helmed by Shonda Rhimes and will be available to stream on May 4, 2023.

See the first-look photos below:

Netflix: Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte first look and trailer unveiled
Netflix: Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte first look and trailer unveiled
Netflix: Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte first look and trailer unveiled


More From Entertainment:

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and more negotiating with Netflix to star in 'The Perfect Couple'

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and more negotiating with Netflix to star in 'The Perfect Couple'
K-pop group GOT7’s Jinyoung gives update on military enlistment

K-pop group GOT7’s Jinyoung gives update on military enlistment
K-pop group Ateez drops new Japanese single

K-pop group Ateez drops new Japanese single
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'hypocrisy' exposed by royal fans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'hypocrisy' exposed by royal fans
BTS’ Jimin’s new songs considered unfit for broadcast

BTS’ Jimin’s new songs considered unfit for broadcast
'Euphoria' actor Sydney Sweeney explains how she made her way into industry

'Euphoria' actor Sydney Sweeney explains how she made her way into industry
Kelly Ripa husband was 'insanely jealous'

Kelly Ripa husband was 'insanely jealous'

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Christina Ricci drops hints of returning to series

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Christina Ricci drops hints of returning to series
‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life

‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life
Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala
Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'
Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track

Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track