Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi

King Charles III sent a special message to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, on Pakistan Resolution Day.

To mark the occasion, the monarch of Britain praised the country for its hospitability and wished the nation prosperity amid challenging times.

He wrote in a letter: “Pakistan Day is even more significant on its 10th anniversary as a member of the Commonwealth. We will continue to work together for peace, democracy and prosperity in difficult times.

“The two states will work together to prevent climate change and biological damage. My wife and I fondly remember the 2006 visit to Pakistan and the public host," he added.

“After last year's devastating floods, the efforts to rebuild a determined Pakistani nation are well worth it," His Majesty continued.

