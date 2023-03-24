 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about great 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi
Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi

King Charles III sent a special message to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, on Pakistan Resolution Day.

To mark the occasion, the monarch of Britain praised the country for its hospitability and wished the nation prosperity amid challenging times.

He wrote in a letter: “Pakistan Day is even more significant on its 10th anniversary as a member of the Commonwealth. We will continue to work together for peace, democracy and prosperity in difficult times.

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about great 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi

“The two states will work together to prevent climate change and biological damage. My wife and I fondly remember the 2006 visit to Pakistan and the public host," he added.

“After last year's devastating floods, the efforts to rebuild a determined Pakistani nation are well worth it," His Majesty continued.

More From Entertainment:

Red carpet threat for King Charles visit to France

Red carpet threat for King Charles visit to France
King Charles told Prince Harry his lawsuit against media was 'suicide mission'

King Charles told Prince Harry his lawsuit against media was 'suicide mission'
Prince Harry eyes 'watered' as psychic told Princess Diana is 'very proud' of him

Prince Harry eyes 'watered' as psychic told Princess Diana is 'very proud' of him
Prince Harry was not 'surprised' when Palace 'cut ties' after Megxit

Prince Harry was not 'surprised' when Palace 'cut ties' after Megxit
Prince Harry believed Palace could never take his 'real uniform' after title strip

Prince Harry believed Palace could never take his 'real uniform' after title strip
Prince Harry talks about time Archie 'smashed' Gan-Gan Queen Christmas 'ornament'

Prince Harry talks about time Archie 'smashed' Gan-Gan Queen Christmas 'ornament'
Prince Harry talks about 'leaving' hospital with 'unborn child'

Prince Harry talks about 'leaving' hospital with 'unborn child'
Prince Harry admits feeling ‘totally’ helpless ‘four times’ in life

Prince Harry admits feeling ‘totally’ helpless ‘four times’ in life
Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen

Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen
Trial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries

Trial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries
Prince Harry facing rising hostility in America

Prince Harry facing rising hostility in America
Prince William seen enjoying dinner at 'gay restaurant' in Warsaw

Prince William seen enjoying dinner at 'gay restaurant' in Warsaw