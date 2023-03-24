Cher to perform at the iHearRadio Music Awards

Cher is geared up for 2023 iHearRadio Music Awards on March 27.



The pop sensation will share the stage with other big names in the music industry, including Coldplay, Pink, LL Cool J, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, and more, reported via Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Cher has announced that she is working on two new albums with her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 39 years her junior.

It is pertinent to mention that the “iHearRadio Music Awards celebrates the most-played artists and songs on the iHeartRadio stations and app throughout 2022” and will air live on Monday from the Dolby Theatre. The songs can be heard via app.

The outlet reported that Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, and P!NK will receive the 2023 ICON Award during the event.

Interestingly, Lizzo, Swift and Harry Styles top the nominations list this year with “eight” nods each.

The above-mentioned trio will compete against Beyoncé, Drake, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for Artist of the Year award.