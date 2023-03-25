 
Saturday Mar 25 2023
Game of Thrones fan Snoop Dogg meets Emilia Clarke

British actress Emilia Clarke had a fan moment with US rapper Snoop Dogg who is currently visiting the UK.

Taking to Instagram, the "Game of Thrones" actress shared a picture with the rapper.

She also posted a video which showed them talking to each other. Snoop Dogg is known as a big fan of HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones" in which Emilia played the role of Daenerys Targaryen.

"You're an amazing actress, beautiful spirit. You're so believable. I would protect your eggs any day,' Snoop said, referring to the fossilized dragon eggs her GOT character was tasked with protecting.

Clarke responded, 'Yes! Can I get that in writing?'



