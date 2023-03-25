 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth split after 12 years of marriage

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth split after 12 years of marriage
Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth split after 12 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

The actress and producer shared the news on Friday, March 24th, 2023, via a joint statement in an Instagram post announcing the split.

“We have some personal news to share…,” the statement began. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

It further read, “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is out son and out entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

The couple are the parents to son, Tennessee James, 10.

The statement concluded with the pair asking for privacy in their difficult moment. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for or family’s privacy at this time.”

The news of the pair’s split comes just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary and two days after Witherspoon’s 47th birthday.

“Thank you for all my wonderful, loving, heartfelt birthday wishes,” the Cruel Intentions actress captioned a slideshow of pics of herself and her dog via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023. “Feeling very grateful for all the LOVE in my life!”

Witherspoon is also the mother of daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband and fellow actor Ryan Phillippe.

More From Entertainment:

After Harry and Meghan, more royal family members to lose their London homes

After Harry and Meghan, more royal family members to lose their London homes

Harry will not be required to pay homage to Queen Consort Camilla at coronation: report

Harry will not be required to pay homage to Queen Consort Camilla at coronation: report

King Charles has stopped royals from unfollowing Harry and Meghan?

King Charles has stopped royals from unfollowing Harry and Meghan?

'Game of Thrones' fan Snoop Dogg meets Emilia Clarke

'Game of Thrones' fan Snoop Dogg meets Emilia Clarke

Prince Harry says he did not need 'laughing gas' when Lilibet was born

Prince Harry says he did not need 'laughing gas' when Lilibet was born
Prince William was not ready to 'accept defeat' against Harry at Prince Philip funeral

Prince William was not ready to 'accept defeat' against Harry at Prince Philip funeral
Prince William 'shouted' at Prince Harry over 'not asking for help'

Prince William 'shouted' at Prince Harry over 'not asking for help'

Queen and Adam Lambert to bring Rhapsody Tour back to North America

Queen and Adam Lambert to bring Rhapsody Tour back to North America
Prince William confronted Prince Harry on Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince William confronted Prince Harry on Oprah Winfrey interview
King Charles branded Harry 'delusional' for blaming Meghan defamation

King Charles branded Harry 'delusional' for blaming Meghan defamation
Prince Harry told King Charles he can never 'forgive' his 'abuse'

Prince Harry told King Charles he can never 'forgive' his 'abuse'
Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for speaking out

Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for speaking out