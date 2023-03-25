 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow believed ski collision was ‘assault’?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow believed ski collision was ‘assault’?
Gwyneth Paltrow believed ski collision was ‘assault’?

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow makes a shocking admission on the stand, and it relates to the ski trip collision.

During her time on the stand, Paltrow recalled the entire incident and testified, “I was confused at first, and I didn’t know exactly what was happening. It’s a very strange thing to be happening on a ski slope."

"I froze, and I would say I got very upset a couple seconds later," she also told the court, according to a report by Fox News Digital.

Initially she thought she’d been sexually assaulted, during initial admissions to Sanderson's lawyer.

“So that was a quick thought that went through my head when I was trying to reconcile what was happening. Two skis came between my skis forcing my legs apart and then a body pressed against me.”

“My brain was trying to make sense of what is happening,” she added before admitting, “I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?’”

“My mind was going very, very quickly, and my mind was trying to ascertain what happened.”

She also went as far as to brand the entire situation akin to a session of ‘spooning’ and later on clarified that it ‘never was assault’.

For those unversed,Paltrow’s accuser is suing her for well over $300,000 by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, after suffering ‘severe injuries’ at Utah's Deer Valley Resort in 2016.

The initial incident is based on Sanderson’s claims that Paltrow left him and ‘walked away’ from the inicident, leaving him with a “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life.”

Paltrow’s account on the other hand alleges that she’d in fact stuck around and waited till an instructor gave her the clear to leave. 

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reconciliation ‘unlikely’ despite getting ‘therapy’

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reconciliation ‘unlikely’ despite getting ‘therapy’

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth split after 12 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth split after 12 years of marriage
After Harry and Meghan, more royal family members to lose their London homes

After Harry and Meghan, more royal family members to lose their London homes

Harry will not be required to pay homage to Queen Consort Camilla at coronation: report

Harry will not be required to pay homage to Queen Consort Camilla at coronation: report

King Charles has stopped royals from unfollowing Harry and Meghan?

King Charles has stopped royals from unfollowing Harry and Meghan?

'Game of Thrones' fan Snoop Dogg meets Emilia Clarke

'Game of Thrones' fan Snoop Dogg meets Emilia Clarke

Prince Harry says he did not need 'laughing gas' when Lilibet was born

Prince Harry says he did not need 'laughing gas' when Lilibet was born
Prince William was not ready to 'accept defeat' against Harry at Prince Philip funeral

Prince William was not ready to 'accept defeat' against Harry at Prince Philip funeral
Prince William 'shouted' at Prince Harry over 'not asking for help'

Prince William 'shouted' at Prince Harry over 'not asking for help'

Queen and Adam Lambert to bring Rhapsody Tour back to North America

Queen and Adam Lambert to bring Rhapsody Tour back to North America
Prince William confronted Prince Harry on Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince William confronted Prince Harry on Oprah Winfrey interview
King Charles branded Harry 'delusional' for blaming Meghan defamation

King Charles branded Harry 'delusional' for blaming Meghan defamation