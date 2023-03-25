 
Jane Fonda claims Jennifer Lopez ‘never apologized’

Jane Fonda has just made some shocking admissions regarding an alleged incident that happened during her time shooting a movie with Jennifer Lopez.

She made her admissions in an interview with Drew Barrymore, right alongside Lily Tomlin.

According to Fonda, Lopez wound up cutting open her eye during a scene where she had to slap her around.

The actor explained, “Well Jennifer — as per Jennifer — she had this enormous diamond ring and so when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow.”

The 85-year-old actor also went on to note that “You know, she’s never apologized.”

Neither Barrymore nor Moving On co-star Lily Tomlin commented on the alleged incident, leaving it unclear whether Fonda was serious or simply kidding around.

These admissions came forward a while after Lopez made admissions over the ‘daunting’ experience of shooting a slapping scene where she was “so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way.”

