King Charles honours soldiers with roles in Queen’s funeral

Britain’s King Charles has bestowed a rare set of honours upon soldiers who held important roles during the preparations and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.



According to the British army, soldiers with key roles in the late Queen’s funeral receive unique recognition from the King.

Known as the Honours List on The Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the list of promotions and appointments to the Royal Victorian Order is published in the London Gazette on 25 March 2023 and includes both civilians and serving personnel.

Personnel from across the Armed Forces played a key role in the funeral and preceding days of Her Majesty lying at rest in Scotland and London, providing the Guard of Honour, Bearer Party, Pall Bearers, musicians, horsemen and women, and countless personnel behind the scenes from all ranks and roles, according to the British army post.

The state funeral of the Queen at Westminster Abbey saw soldiers, sailors and airmen, both long-served and fresh out of training give one last act of love and dedication to their late Commander in Chief.

It was a role the Armed Forces had prepared for over many years.