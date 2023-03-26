 
‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves reveals his top 4 favorite movies

Keanu Reeves is currently basking in the success of his global hit film, John Wick: Chapter 4, which landed in theatres on March 24.

During the latest action film’s promotional tour, Reeves, 58, candidly revealed his four all-time favorite Hollywood movies.

The Matrix actor said, "Four favorite films... I don't know. I'll do some that had some impact in the past."

He named Eraserhead by David Lynch as his first pick. The movie, which is Lynch's debut feature, tells the tale of a man who has a personal crisis as he considers becoming a father.

Reeves’ second pick was the Star Wars series as another one of his main inspirations. The Speed actor next revealed his choice including Hollywood legend Al Pacino’s two all-time classics; The Godfather film series - the tale of Michael Corleone's (Al Pacino)

Reeves, who has worked alongside Pacino in Devils Advocate, said, “I knew by working with [him] I could only raise my game, so to speak.”

“We work in totally different ways but our relationship was, for me anyway, fantastic. I had some of the best times of my life with him," he said.

Reeves' final pick was 1973’s Serpico.

Reeves recently paid an emotional tribute to his late co-star Lance Reddick on Monday, March 20, at the Los Angeles premiere of John Wick movie.

Reddick died only a few days before John Wick 4 was released.

