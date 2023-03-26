 
Blac Chyna on how she reacted to Tyga and Kylie Jenner's relationship in 2014

Blac Chyna recalls how she moved forward after Tyga's relationship with Kylie started in 2014.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Blac Chyna claimed that she did not let Tyga's 2014 relationship with Kylie Jenner affect her. "No, it didn’t bother me. But that's always been my personality... I just see stuff for what it is. You can't make somebody want to be with you," she insisted.

She continued, "Then on top of that, I've always been a really driven person. I just looked at it like, 'Okay, now it's time for you to really get out there and succeed for you and your son. Do not worry about anything that comes in the way.' To keep focused that way."

In 2016, Chyna moved on with Robert Kardashian and had daughter Dream, however, the couple broke up in 2017.

"With Robert and Michael, it's never been like no bad blood or anything negative,' she explained, adding with a laugh. 'It was just two different people in two different paths. And one day, those paths collided and that's how we got the babies."

Chyna added, "But moving forward in 2023, it's all positive vibes with co-parenting. Everything’s calm, there’ll be no more situations."

