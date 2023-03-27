Meghan Markle wrote love poem for Harry on being ‘Spare’

Meghan Markle wrote a love poem for Prince Harry after Lilibet was born.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits his wife admitted she has never felt more love for him as they welcomed their second baby.

He pens: “After we’d brought her home, after we’d settled into all the new rhythms of a family of four, Meg and I were skin to skin and she said: I’ve never been more in love with you than in that moment. Really? Really. She jotted some thoughts in a kind of journal. Which she shared. “

Harry adds: “I read them as a love poem. I read them as a testament, a renewal of our vows. I read them as a citation, a remembrance, a proclamation. I read them as a decree. She said: That was everything. She said: That is a man. My love. She said: That is not a Spare.”