 
entertainment
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles sparks abdication debate with latest move

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

King Charles sparks abdication debate with latest move
King Charles sparks abdication debate with latest move

Britain’s King Charles has sparked debate on abdication with his latest move ahead of his coronation in May.

According to Daily Express, King Charles is said to have told royal aides that he will not attend any royal duties after 6pm on the eve of the Coronation.

The publication posted the news with title “King Charles to retire early on eve of the Coronation to ensure he's 'well rested'”.

The King’s latest move sparked debate about abdication and some wanted the monarch to retire permanently.

One fan said, “He definitely should retire!.”

Another commented, “I wish Charles would just retire permanently”.

“It is tragic, in some way, that Charles only became king when he was 73. The best he can hope for is to be a transition figure to pass on the throne to William and Catherine,” one more said.

The fourth said, “Should King Charles abdicate as predicted by some psychics and astrologers.

“People want to see Prince William as their king.”

More From Entertainment:

‘John Wick’ dominates North America box office with $74m record debut

‘John Wick’ dominates North America box office with $74m record debut
Peta condemns 'Rings of Power' producers after horse dies on set

Peta condemns 'Rings of Power' producers after horse dies on set

Selena Gomez throwbacks to ‘blondie sel’ days after date with Zayn Malik

Selena Gomez throwbacks to ‘blondie sel’ days after date with Zayn Malik
Kaley Cuoco showcases excitement over ‘unborn human sister’

Kaley Cuoco showcases excitement over ‘unborn human sister’
Lea Michele updates fans on son Ever’s health scare

Lea Michele updates fans on son Ever’s health scare
Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault

Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault
Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold is reportedly extended

Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold is reportedly extended
Julia Fox reacts to Emily Ratajkowski’s dating rumours with Harry Styles

Julia Fox reacts to Emily Ratajkowski’s dating rumours with Harry Styles
Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘friendly’ with Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘friendly’ with Harry Styles’ ex Olivia Wilde
Harry and Meghan's appearance at coronation to boost King Charles' image says expert

Harry and Meghan's appearance at coronation to boost King Charles' image says expert

Prince Harry faces protest for killing Afghan fighters

Prince Harry faces protest for killing Afghan fighters