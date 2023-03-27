Kate Middleton shows unique quality to ‘lead’ different from other royals

Kate Middleton had revealed that she launched a Business Taskforce for Early Childhood earlier this week to help figure out a way to “prioritise early childhood.”

The campaign focuses on advocacy for early childhood education and teaching people about its importance in society.

In her latest video, Kate spoke to food retailer Iceland’s Executive Chair Richard Walker about her campaign.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the clip for Express UK and claimed that Kate seemed very confident throughout the conversation.

“This is Kate waiting for the guy to walk into shot in an empty supermarket before making an unnatural greeting ritual look natural despite the fact they would have already been introduced and probably chatted prior to filming,” she told the outlet.

In the video, the expert explained that the mom of three had to “lead the conversation like a professional presenter and deliver quite a weighty chunk of script with no apparent access to autocue.”

Kate had to make her message sound “off-the-cuff” and add “fresh enthusiasm” despite the fact that there would probably have had to be “more than one take.”

“Her ability to take the ‘lead’ role like this, rather than being interviewed or chatted to as most of the other royals tend to be on their appearances, does show high levels of confidence and skill that are rare in the Royal Family.

“Camilla still has to have an interview coaxed out of her by an off-camera producer but Kate looks happy taking charge of the whole show.”

Judi went on to say that Kate is so confident that she is even able to put Walker at ease. “There are even some modesty signals from her to help make the businessman feel less nervous. She self-diminishes slightly as she greets him and she keeps her dimpled smile in place as she speaks,” explained the expert.

“Unlike many big names who try their hand at interviewing or presenting, Kate’s emotional goals seem to be to help the other person to relax rather than focusing on her own feelings and performance.”

James further added that Kate could be confident since she is passionate about her project.