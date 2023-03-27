'The Vampire Diaries' stars recall consuming caffeine 'take after take' 

 
The Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley shed light on the profuse amount of caffeine they consumed during filming of series, and the anxiety that ensued.

Speaking to Page Six the duo revealed they were drinking iced tea in every scene that depicted the Salvatores drinking whiskey.

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor, who played Stefan on The CW’s hit show spanning eight seasons, remembers drinking a liberal amount of tea “take after take” on set.

“You’re drinking 20 to 30 cups of tea, so by the end of the day you’re, like, ‘Ahh!,'” the V-Wars actor, who played Damon in the series, added. “We didn’t [sleep].”

Paul Wesley said that eventually, after filming the first season they “switched to decaf, so we felt a lot better.” Somerhalder added that they also drank “herbal tea” for the outstanding seasons.

The supernatural teen drama, which aired in 2009 and ran until 2017 followed brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore, two vampires in love with the same girl, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev). The Vampire Diaries became the most-watched series on CW before being replaced by Arrow.

