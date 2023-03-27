 
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton's 'Rainbowland' banned at Wisconsin elementary school

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s 2017 collaboration Rainbowland has been removed from the first-grade spring concert setlist after school district officials in Wisconsin believed the track controversial.

A Wisconsin first-grade teacher lashed out at the school authorities for banning Cyrus and Parton’s fan-favorite number Rainbowland from the school concert.

Melissa Tempel, who is a dual language teacher at Heyer Elementary, took to Twitter and revealed multiple rainbow-themed songs were removed from her students' spring concert.

Calling out the Waukesha County board of education, she tweeted, "My first graders were so excited to sing 'Rainbowland' for our spring concert, but it has been vetoed by our administration. When will it end?"

The Los Angeles Times reported that a parent of a first grader in Waukesha also shared that "the school district of Waukesha has really cracked down on anything LGBTQ" and that "this song being an 'issue' has not in any way come as a surprise."

"All that Miley and Dolly are saying is that they want to live in a world that is accepting, with no judgment and where people can be who they want to be," the parent continued.

Parton and Cyrus have been supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. 

