Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend Coronation only to ‘get work’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not officially announced if they will be attending the Coronation of King Charles in May, but royal experts claim they are bound to attend.

Royal commentator and PR expert Richard Fitzwilliam told the OK! that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “can’t not attend” the Coronation because they it will help with their ability to land more business deals.

“The only reason they get work – work for Netflix, for Spotify, work for Random House – is because they’re royals,” he explained.

“Now if they were to emphasise their isolation by not attending a royal event, that’s as important as a Coronation as well, it would be something that would adversely affect their contracts, I would have thought, or certainly the renewal of any contracts.”

Moreover, News Corp Columnist Angela Mollard alleged on Sky News that the Sussexes “need the royal family more than the Royal family needs them” specially to stay relevant after Harry’s memoir Spare.

She added that their “connection to the royal family” gives them the brand.”

Mollard’s comments came in the wake of rumours that Markle wants to attend the coronation just to wear a tiara.

Moreover, the chances of the Sussexes attending the big royal event have gone up since Prince Harry arrived in London at the High Court to attend a hearing in his latest legal row.

Although, while the duke is in the country, reports suggest that his surprise visit will not land him a meeting with his father, King Charles since he is “busy.”

Harry’s surprise return also comes nearly three months after he laid bare his troubled relationship with his father and brother Prince William in his explosive autobiography Spare.