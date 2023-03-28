 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend Coronation only to ‘get work’

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not officially announced if they will be attending the Coronation of King Charles in May, but royal experts claim they are bound to attend.

Royal commentator and PR expert Richard Fitzwilliam told the OK! that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “can’t not attend” the Coronation because they it will help with their ability to land more business deals.

“The only reason they get work – work for Netflix, for Spotify, work for Random House – is because they’re royals,” he explained.

“Now if they were to emphasise their isolation by not attending a royal event, that’s as important as a Coronation as well, it would be something that would adversely affect their contracts, I would have thought, or certainly the renewal of any contracts.”

Moreover, News Corp Columnist Angela Mollard alleged on Sky News that the Sussexes “need the royal family more than the Royal family needs them” specially to stay relevant after Harry’s memoir Spare.

She added that their “connection to the royal family” gives them the brand.”

Mollard’s comments came in the wake of rumours that Markle wants to attend the coronation just to wear a tiara.

Moreover, the chances of the Sussexes attending the big royal event have gone up since Prince Harry arrived in London at the High Court to attend a hearing in his latest legal row.

Although, while the duke is in the country, reports suggest that his surprise visit will not land him a meeting with his father, King Charles since he is “busy.”

Harry’s surprise return also comes nearly three months after he laid bare his troubled relationship with his father and brother Prince William in his explosive autobiography Spare.

More From Entertainment:

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs
Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character
Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation
Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'
Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives video

Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives
King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out

King Charles Birthday Parade: final inspection of troops carried out
Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work

Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about moving to 'USA' to work
Reese Witherspoon ‘disappointed and upset’ after parting ways with Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon ‘disappointed and upset’ after parting ways with Jim Toth

'Yellowjackets' season 2 opener becomes Showtime’s most-streamed debut

'Yellowjackets' season 2 opener becomes Showtime’s most-streamed debut

Sarah Ferguson reveals ex Prince Andrew supports her career move video

Sarah Ferguson reveals ex Prince Andrew supports her career move
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 will reportedly be set in this Asian location

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 will reportedly be set in this Asian location