Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time

time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Canadian actress Rachel McAdams thinks life becomes more fun "the older you get". 

The 44-year-old who has been seen promoting her latest film spoke to Entertainment Tonight about advice that she would give her younger self.

"It's gonna get easier. It gets really fun the older you get. I think it gets easier. I don't know that I'd want to go back.

"If I could go back with the wisdom, all the wisdom I have now, sure. But if just had to go right back? No way. No thank you."

The Notebook actress stars in 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret', which is based on the novel by Judy Blume, and Rachel has explained how being a real-life mom guided her performance.

"Coming to this as a mom was very different for me.”

"To see through those eyes, you just remind yourself of what it was to be that age, and how hard it was. I'm like, 'Oh, don't worry about that stuff.' But of course, you're worrying about that stuff. That's so sort of patronising to say, 'It'll be fine.' So, you gotta get back in your 12-year-old skin and realize how much everything mattered."

Rachel plays Barbara Simon, the central character's mother, in the movie.

"Trying to do that when playing Barb, but at the same time, trying to be wise for this little girl, and be the big person and put my big girl pants on, and be a good role model too ... It was interesting to have read the book as a mother and approach it from there."

