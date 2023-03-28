 
Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral

Gwyneth Paltrow's trial clips of the ski collision case give the internet all the reasons to tune into the proceedings.

The Oscar-winning actress testimony snippets, especially when Sandedson's lawyer Kristin VanOrman quizzed the actor, have raked in over 2 million views.

"Frankly, I don't want this trial to ever end," influencer Matt Bernstein tweeted.

"You were wearing goggles, a helmet? Kind of looked like everybody else on the slope?" VanOrman questioned Paltrow at the Third Judicial District Court in Park City on Friday.

"That's always my intention," Paltrow responded.

"Probably had a better ski outfit, though, I bet," VanOrman added, smiling at the star.

"I still have the same one," Paltrow replied, laughing.

Several social media users quickly shared their two cents on the celebrity-lawyer exchanges.

"Bizarre questioning," a user wrote.

The British talk show host Lorraine Kelly also revealed her shocked reaction to the trail's viral clips.

"Is it an early April Fool? coz this is some super parody shenanigans," Kelly tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention a retired optometrist leveled allegations against Paltrow for causing him severe injuries at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, on February 26, 2016.

Terry Sanderson claimed the superstar skied into his back, while the 50-year-old has countersued him, stating that he, in reality, skied into the back of her.

