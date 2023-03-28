 
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Professional dancer discusses Jisoo’s crucial role in Blackpink

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Will was asked by another dancer Sang Hyun Yoon what he thinks of Jisoo as an artist
Will Han, a professional dancer discusses the important role that Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink plays in the group. He has performed alongside Jisoo during their Born Pink world tour and will also be a part of her solo debut.

Will was asked by another dancer Sang Hyun Yoon what he thinks of Jisoo as an artist since she receives hate for her performances very frequently. He explained that despite the points that any critics might make, one thing about Jisoo clearly stands out:

“During our tour, if we left the country on Friday and perform on Saturday and Sunday, we usually come back on Monday. As soon as we return on Monday, by Thursday, the music video has already been shot. But she is still practising every day to show the people a better version of herself. You know that it’s really difficult.” 

