Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘cast out’ by Charles: ‘Great obscurity’

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could get ‘cast out’ by King Charles, as per a royal author who believes that the monarch may choose a fate worse than Edward and Wallis Simpson for the Sussexes.

Talking to Express UK, royal expert Lisa M Davis said that King Charles could be driven by something so harsh that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have a fate more obscure than former King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

Davis said: “He (King Charles) clearly casts a long shadow and after waiting 50 years is going to do it his way. But, having said that I admire the King and he definitely is playing a good long-hand strategic game with some pretty harsh penalties.”

“It is hard to read him, but I try not to criticise him because I think the way he, the family and the British people have been treated really badly by these two (Harry and Meghan),” Davis added.

She then said: “I think for what is driving him, they would really be cast out and I personally think they should be. They are going to end up in obscurity – greater obscurity than that of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.”

Davis also shed some light on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should attend King Charles’ upcoming historic coronation, and said: “I think at least one of them has to in order to retain the last vestige of anything that they can still cling to. I think he will go alone.”

