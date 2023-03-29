Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have no intention of ending their ‘feud’

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel seem to be carrying on their “feud” as Damon called the late-night host a “bad” person at the premiere of his new movie, Air, on Monday, March 27th, 2023.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Damon was asked if they would ever consider burying the hatchet, he responded, “No, no, he’s an a–hole. Why would I ever do that?”

He continued, “He’s a terrible human being. He’s a demonstrably bad man.”

It was the when the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host walked the carpet a few paces behind Damon, while the Jason Bourne actor heckled him.

“Hey! I’d love to take a picture with you but we ran out of time!” he yelled to Kimmel, referencing his ongoing gag in which he apologises to Damon at the end of every episode for running out of time to interview him.

Kimmel then old the outlet, “You know, I don’t know who that was, but yeah, I heard him. He was loud.”

Upon asking Kimmel on ending the feud, he said, “I just can’t imagine it happening. I really can’t. I think we have Ben [Affleck] on tomorrow, so we’ll have that, but that will be as close as we get.”

The pair’s mock feud began in 2006 when Kimmel, 55, off-handedly joked that’d bumped Damon, 52, from an episode of his talk show, per Page Six.

“We had a bad show … The guests were bad, and I was feeling pretty bad about myself at the end of the programme,” Kimmel told NPR in 2013.

“And I decided to say, for the amusement of one of our producers who was standing next to me, ‘I want to apologise to Matt Damon. We ran out of time.’ And he got a kick out of it, the producer, so I just started doing it every night to amuse him.”