time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ producer talks what character was ‘really meant to be’

The producer behind Selena Gomez’s show Wizards of Waverly Place has just revealed some shocking details about ‘hidden inferences’ and LGBTQ references.

The showrunner Peter Murrieta, started the chat off by admitting that Gomez’s co-star Stevie Nichols, played by Hayley Kiyoko, was supposed to be in a relationship with the star.

Her admissions were shared during an episode for the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast.

Per Murrieta, “I wished we could have played more with what was quite obvious to a lot of us was the relationship between Stevie and Alex.”

Not to mention, while “it was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was,” the writers “weren't able to in that time” because of the relationship with Disney.

“If we were just a few years down the line, we maybe could have played with that,” he also admitted before concluding. 

