 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Insiders break silence on Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Insiders break silence on Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez
Insiders break silence on Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez

Insiders have just weighed in on the relationship between Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez, amid relationship rumors.

The insider started the chat off by addressing the rumored relationship between the duo.

They started by telling Us Weekly, “Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her.”

“He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.”

The source also added that the two don’t seem “super serious” at the moment, so “she’s free to see other people.”

“However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go,” the insider also added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ producer talks what character was ‘really meant to be’

Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ producer talks what character was ‘really meant to be’
Prince Harry had ‘rarest of the rare’ expression in London appearance video

Prince Harry had ‘rarest of the rare’ expression in London appearance
Kelly Ripa opens up about sexist working conditions at Live! show

Kelly Ripa opens up about sexist working conditions at Live! show
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have no intention of ending their ‘feud’

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have no intention of ending their ‘feud’
Jeremy Renner hails ‘incredible strength’ of helping him heal ‘fast’

Jeremy Renner hails ‘incredible strength’ of helping him heal ‘fast’
Katy Perry weighs in on her 3-month pact with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry weighs in on her 3-month pact with Orlando Bloom
Emily Ratajkowski reveals why Taylor Swift’s 2012 Ellen interview ‘struck’ her

Emily Ratajkowski reveals why Taylor Swift’s 2012 Ellen interview ‘struck’ her
Melissa Joan Hart tearfully shares helping ‘tiny little kids’ in Nashville School Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart tearfully shares helping ‘tiny little kids’ in Nashville School Shooting
Prince Harry’s surprise London Visit to deflect attention from King Charles? video

Prince Harry’s surprise London Visit to deflect attention from King Charles?
Why Prince Harry’s bump with photographer caused him to worry video

Why Prince Harry’s bump with photographer caused him to worry
King Charles is ‘heavily involved’ in Coronation planning unlike his mother video

King Charles is ‘heavily involved’ in Coronation planning unlike his mother
Olivia Wilde trying ‘not to be jealous’ of Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski video

Olivia Wilde trying ‘not to be jealous’ of Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski