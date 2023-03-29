'Prince Harry Meghan Markle flog their most intimate secrets to the highest bidders'

Piers Morgan has once again turned his guns on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he lashed out at the couple for their "double standard" and "hypocrisy".



Morgan, in his piece of writing for The Sun, accused Harry of "waging a relentless war on the British press.' He warned the King Charles III's younger son not to control the media."



The former Good Morning Britain's co-host accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of selling their most intimate secrets.

He wrote: "From spilling mostly unsubstantiated royal beans to Oprah Winfrey, and again in a six-part Netflix documentary series, to podcasts, speeches, TV media tours, live-streamed therapy sessions, and a kiss-and-tell-all book, no private stone has been left unturned as the Sussexes flog their most intimate secrets to the highest bidders."

"Nothing’s been off limits, from Harry revealing lurid details of his sexual exploits to his expansive drug abuse and even his frost-bitten ******," Moran continued.

Blasting Harry's move against the publications, Morgan said: "All the kind of deeply intrusive personal stuff that if a tabloid newspaper had revealed it, he’d have gone berserk about and ordered his over-worked lawyers to sue over."



Morgan added: "The tragic truth about Harry is that he’s become so all-consumingly self-obsessed that he can’t see the reality wood for the delusional trees."

TalkTV's host accused Harry of hypocrisy as he appeared in the High Court to attend the hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers over "unlawful" information gathering using private investigators.

