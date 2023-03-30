 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Carolean Era: King's Cypher seen on Royal Air Force plane as Charles lands in Germany

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Carolean Era: Kings Cypher seen on Royal Air Force plane as Charles lands in Germany

Royal fans celebrated the begining of Carolean Era after they spotted the King's Cypher on the Royal Air Force Place after monarch landed in Germany along with Queen Consort Camilla for an official visit.

Carolean Era: Kings Cypher seen on Royal Air Force plane as Charles lands in Germany

The British sovereign, 74, is on a three-day visit of Germany in a trip billed as "an important European gesture" to maintain strong ties after Brexit.

Charles III has visited Germany 40 times before but the monarch will never have seen anything like Wednesday's welcoming ceremony for his first foreign trip as king at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

The Brandenburg Gate served for the very first time as the backdrop for the military honours accorded to visiting dignitaries when they visit Germany.

Spectators lined the sides of the square in front of the Gate, waving German and British flags as a military band marched towards their position ahead of the royals' arrival.

The well-known monument served as backdrop for the first time for the military honours accorded to visiting dignitaries when they visit Germany.

The Gate is the country's most powerful symbol of unity after years of postwar division. For over three decades it stood just behind the Wall which divided the capitalist West from the communist East Germany.

The British monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, was greeted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the landmark to cheers from well-wishers, who had been standing in the cold for hours to catch a glimpse of the royal pair.

More From Entertainment:

Nick Cannon details child support arrangements with mothers of his 12 kids

Nick Cannon details child support arrangements with mothers of his 12 kids
Quentin Tarantino says script finished on his final film

Quentin Tarantino says script finished on his final film
New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

Keanu Reeves gives special gift to stunt team of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves gives special gift to stunt team of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Prince Harry knew ‘time has come’ to ‘change relationship’ with Africa video

Prince Harry knew ‘time has come’ to ‘change relationship’ with Africa
Prince Harry admits says ‘florid’ stories about his love with William, Kate were ‘rubbish’ video

Prince Harry admits says ‘florid’ stories about his love with William, Kate were ‘rubbish’
Jessica Alba pays tribute to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Michelle Yeoh

Jessica Alba pays tribute to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Michelle Yeoh
Oprah Winfrey made a donation to Harry and Meghan's charity for interview?

Oprah Winfrey made a donation to Harry and Meghan's charity for interview?

Ben Affleck talks on 'misconception' about his 'unhappy looking face'

Ben Affleck talks on 'misconception' about his 'unhappy looking face'
King Charles targets Russia as he starts visit to Germany

King Charles targets Russia as he starts visit to Germany

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside
Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'

Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'