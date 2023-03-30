Carolean Era: King's Cypher seen on Royal Air Force plane as Charles lands in Germany

Royal fans celebrated the begining of Carolean Era after they spotted the King's Cypher on the Royal Air Force Place after monarch landed in Germany along with Queen Consort Camilla for an official visit.

The British sovereign, 74, is on a three-day visit of Germany in a trip billed as "an important European gesture" to maintain strong ties after Brexit.

Charles III has visited Germany 40 times before but the monarch will never have seen anything like Wednesday's welcoming ceremony for his first foreign trip as king at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.



The Brandenburg Gate served for the very first time as the backdrop for the military honours accorded to visiting dignitaries when they visit Germany.

Spectators lined the sides of the square in front of the Gate, waving German and British flags as a military band marched towards their position ahead of the royals' arrival.

The Gate is the country's most powerful symbol of unity after years of postwar division. For over three decades it stood just behind the Wall which divided the capitalist West from the communist East Germany.

The British monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, was greeted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the landmark to cheers from well-wishers, who had been standing in the cold for hours to catch a glimpse of the royal pair.