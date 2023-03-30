German hosts ensure King Charles’ pens don’t leak after viral accidents

King Charles’ German hosts ensured that the monarch does not have any more pen accidents during his first state visit abroad.

The 74-year-old royal memorably had a series of accidents in the early days of his reign owing to dreaded leaking fountain pens.

The pen the monarch used while signing the guest book during a visit to presidential palace Schloss Bellevue on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 was “repeatedly checked” ahead of his arrival, per German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung, via the Mirror.

The news emerged as Charles and Queen Camilla began a three-day trip to Germany and were greeted with military honours at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate earlier in the day.

Kai Baldow, head of protocol in the German president’s office, told the German newspaper of the lengths they had gone to in checking the pen and added, “Our pen has never failed.”

And it seems their preparation paid off as the guest book signing went off without a hitch.

Charles went viral due in earlier days of his ascension when he lost his cool while signing several documents.

The first time it happened at the meeting of the Accession Council – where he was proclaimed King – when he grimaced after a pen tray got in the way of him signing a document. Annoyed, he called his aide to move it.

The second time, it happened when Charles was signing the visitors’ book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle when it appeared to leak on his hand.

