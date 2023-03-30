 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William won’t let Prince Harry ‘spoil’ Easter holidays with family

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to London amid his legal battle with against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

While the Duke of Sussex has returned to his home town, it is unlikely that he will be reuniting with his father, King Charles, or brother, Prince William.

The monarch is enroute his first state visit abroad as King and William is away on his Easter holidays with his family.

According to royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, who told the Mirror, that William will want to enjoy a “rare opportunity” to spend time with his family.

“Of all the members of the family William comes in for the worst criticism in Spare,” she told the outlet. “They kept Anmer Hall for just such occasions. The children have their ponies and pets there and they have the freedom to have fun on the King’s Norfolk estate.”

She added, “It will be their last opportunity to have proper family time before the coronation. They don’t need Harry to spoil things yet again.”

It is the first time Prince Harry has been seen in London since the publication of his controversial memoir Spare in January, which made a number of damaging allegations against the Firm.

“There is no reason for [William] to want to see the brother who trashed him. It is the children’s half term and a rare opportunity for them all to be together in their Norfolk home,” Seward opined.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry won’t get ‘warm welcome’ from King Charles and Prince William video

Prince Harry won’t get ‘warm welcome’ from King Charles and Prince William
German hosts ensure King Charles’ pens don’t leak after viral accidents

German hosts ensure King Charles’ pens don’t leak after viral accidents
Selena Gomez dines with Zayn Malik’s assistant amid romance rumours video

Selena Gomez dines with Zayn Malik’s assistant amid romance rumours
Brad Pitt sells L.A. mansion after 30 years following split with Angelina Jolie video

Brad Pitt sells L.A. mansion after 30 years following split with Angelina Jolie
Jonah Hill is expecting first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill is expecting first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar
Netflix 'The Night Agent' creator explains why killer's identity is different from book

Netflix 'The Night Agent' creator explains why killer's identity is different from book
Harry and Meghan advised not to delay decision over coronation

Harry and Meghan advised not to delay decision over coronation

Carolean Era: King's Cypher seen on Royal Air Force plane as Charles lands in Germany

Carolean Era: King's Cypher seen on Royal Air Force plane as Charles lands in Germany

Nick Cannon details child support arrangements with mothers of his 12 kids

Nick Cannon details child support arrangements with mothers of his 12 kids
Quentin Tarantino says script finished on his final film

Quentin Tarantino says script finished on his final film
New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

Keanu Reeves gives special gift to stunt team of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves gives special gift to stunt team of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'