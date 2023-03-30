 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 30 2023
'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen joins 'Deadpool 3' cast

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen has been cast in Deadpool 3.

The Ryan Reynolds franchise will welcome Macfadyen, for a new sequel confirmed Variety.

Macfadyen, who plays Tom Wambsgans on the HBO’s Succession, will be working alongside Hugh Jackman’s beloved X-Men character Wolverine.

Shawn Levy returns as director, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will write the script. This will be the first “Deadpool” feature made since the intellectual property rights were transferred to Disney.

“It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a ‘Deadpool’ movie,” Levy said last year.

Deadpool 3 is set to premiere in theaters on November 8, 2024.

Macfadyen has previously worked in Joe Wright’s “Pride & Prejudice,” “Frost/Nixon,” “The Assistant” and “Operation Mincemeat.” He will next appear in the feature “Holland, Michigan” opposite Nicole Kidman and Gael Garcia Bernal. The fourth and final season of Succession is currently available to stream and is being aired on HBO.

