time Friday Mar 31 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘negativity’ in US as ‘tides turn’

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be facing a barrage of negative energy in the US as per a royal expert who believes the ‘tide has shifted’ and their popularity is steadily taking a hit.

Talking to Express UK, the host of the Royally US podcast, Christine Ross, suggested that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed good press in the US since breaking away from British royals, US media and people in general must now be ‘tired’ of them.

“Americans used to fall into three camps. They were either passionately pro-Sussex or firmly anti-Sussex, and everyone in between didn’t really care either way," Ross said, adding that there has now been a ‘shift in attitudes’.

“Now, we’re seeing a real shift towards the negative as Americans have been barraged with Meghan and Harry’s magazine interviews, Netflix series, book, and press tour,” she said.

Ross continued: “The tide has shifted as Americans are now growing weary of the drama and the lack of any actual work or philanthropy.”

The comments come just weeks after a Newsweek poll revealed that Prince Harry is disliked by 42% of Americans, and has a net approval rating of a dismal -10. 

