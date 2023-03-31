 
Friday Mar 31 2023
Meghan Markle mocked after supporter launches petition requesting King Charles to make her Queen

Friday Mar 31, 2023

Meghan Markle has been mocked after a "Sussex supporter" launched a petition demanding King Charles consider Duchess as a worthy candidate for the coronation and succession to the royal crown.

In the petition, the king has been requested to the Duchess of Sussex "rightful place as the Queen of England."

The petition was widely circulated on various social media websites, with supporters of the British royal family mocking the "Sussex Squad" for making what cal "ridiculous demands."

Thousands of people saw the petition when it was posted online by the petitioner who have a handful of followers.

