time Friday Mar 31 2023
Ben Affleck shares details about Batman stint in The Flash

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Ben Affleck has recently dished out details about his appearance in the Warner Bros and DC’s long-anticipated superhero movie The Flash.

Speaking on Smartless podcast, Affleck revealed that there would be Wonder Woman cameo as well as his own short stint as Batman in the new movie.

“I don’t want to give a spoiler,” said Affleck.

The actor continued, “But it was a scene where I get caught [and] get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys.”

Affleck shared that Wonder Woman “saves Batman in the sequence by way of her Lasso of Truth”.

“And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work,” remarked the actor.

Affleck pointed out that his work as Batman in The Flash is his “best”.

“I finally figured out how to play the guy,” he added.

