King Charles’ ‘telling’ sign for Prince Harry amid German visit laid bare

Prince Harry’s recent visit in London seems to indicate that King Charles will not be welcoming his younger son back any time soon.

Alexander Larman, author of The Windsors at War, discussed the Duke’s visit on the latest episode of the Royally Us podcast, via Express.co.uk.

“It seems clear to me that Harry has no interest whatsoever in reconciling with his family. He’s got a new life now. It’s a completely different life. There’s no possibility that he’s going to come back to Britain and lead any sort of normal life,” he opined.

“He can’t come back. I mean the fact that, while we’re speaking, he’s in Britain, at the High Court, but none of his family is seeing him and that’s quite telling. Apparently, he tried to see King Charles but the monarch said he was too busy.”

The Duke of Susssex was spotted at the London High Court on Thursday, March 30th, 2023, as he arrived for a preliminary hearing in his case brought against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for unlawful information gathering, which the publisher denies.

While Prince Harry was in London giving a witness statement, his father was making a speech of his own in Germany on his first overseas state visit as monarch. The monarch made a historic speech addressing the Bundestag, the German parliament.

Moreover, royal author Christopher Andersen claimed Charles is “still furious” with his son for the bombshell accusations made in his memoir, Spare.

He told Fox News, “Even if Harry did wish to reconcile ahead of the coronation, it’s highly doubtful he’d get a warm reception.”