Saturday Apr 01 2023
'Succession' actor felt bad for 'Home Alone' star fame

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

'Succession' actor felt bad for 'Home Alone' star fame

Succession actor Kieran Culkin opened up about his reaction to older brother Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin's young stardom.

During an interview with Esquire, the actor said, "He was little and having to try to accept that level of fame as reality," adding, "Even at that time, as a kid, I remember thinking, That sucks for him."

Previously, Kieran expressed apprehensions about the after-effects of his brother's staggering success, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that Macaulay "would get harassed on the street."

"One time, a woman pulled off his hat and looked at him and said, 'Yeah, it's him! You're not that cute.' And then handed the hat back and walked away," the Igby Goes Down actor said.

Experiencing the success mess around his celebrity brother, the actor revealed that the spillover of that was his relationship with fame.

"I would not have been able to handle it, and I think I knew that," he explained.

"I would not have been able to handle whatever kind of success or attention came from that. So I quite literally ran away from it."

