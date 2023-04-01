 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
Web Desk

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are finally parents to a baby girl: 'Little Miracle'

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have at last welcomed their first born child.

On April 1, Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to share the first look of their baby girl named Matilda Carmine Richie after welcoming her on March 30.

Cuoco captioned the photos, "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle."

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did," Cuoco, 37, added.

Phelphrey, 40, also shared his happiness on his Instagram handle and captioned the photos he shared with a quote from the 13th-century Islamic poet Rumi, "You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love."

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle," the new father shared.



