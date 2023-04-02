 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen
King Charles joined by Prince William to conclude tribute to late Queen

King Charles expressed his gratitude to all those who were involved in the Queen’s Green Canopy as he wrapped the initiative which planted around three million trees in memoriam of his late mother, per Express.co.uk.

“It is hard to believe that two years have passed since my mother and I planted a tree in Windsor Great Park to mark the commencement of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The scheme was launched in May 2021 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and was extended after her death in September last year as a tribute.

“It is hard to believe that two years have passed since my mother and I planted a tree in Windsor Great Park to mark the commencement of the Queen’s Green Canopy.”

Charles said, “As the second planting season draws to a close, and with it this vitally important initiative, I particularly wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone from across the United Kingdom who has helped to plant over three million trees to create an enduring legacy in Queen Elizabeth’s name.”

He added, “This project has shown how simple, practical and positive gestures can make a big difference, and I can think of no more fitting tribute to Her late Majesty’s 70-year reign.”

Charles was also joined by eldest son, Prince William, who planted one of the final trees, an acer, in the gardens of Sandringham House.

The monarch is a known lifelong environmentalist who believes that the younger generation is the only hope for the world to save it from the peril.

During his recent German visit, he stressed that it was imperative that the world realised the need to move towards more sustainable practices. “I’m becoming a frustrated old man. It all seems obvious to me,” he said. “The younger generation know, certainly.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew is desperate to stay at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is desperate to stay at Royal Lodge
Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday

Céline Dion shares emotional message with fans on 55th birthday

Bella Ramsey celebrates Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary

Bella Ramsey celebrates Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary
Prince Harry notified King Charles of his surprise visit to UK?

Prince Harry notified King Charles of his surprise visit to UK?
Riley Keough reveals her daughter’s birthday in rare interview

Riley Keough reveals her daughter’s birthday in rare interview
Daisy Jones & The Six drop surprise double single ‘Special Gift for Our Fans’

Daisy Jones & The Six drop surprise double single ‘Special Gift for Our Fans’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation
Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man video

Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man
Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network

Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network
Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career video

Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.
Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public video

Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public