Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘fatal’ sideshow that’s ‘unwanted’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been compared to a double-edged sword, whose presence and absence could yield comparably devastating results for King Charles.



Royal commentator and expert Edward Coram-James issued these claims.

According to GB News, Coram-James warns, "In a universe in which the damage already caused by the rift is still recoverable from, at least in part, a no-show would be the fatal, irreversible blow, both in the public perception as well, potentially, as within the family itself.”

Especially in light of the fact that “it risks drawing out the conflict over the long-term.”

Any decision that results in the Sussexes missing the festivities would would also “draw as much, if not more, media attention.”

“It would give further oxygen to the rift and allegations that the Sussexes have levelled at the royal family.”

“And the shadow of their absence would loom large over the entire ceremony, risking becoming the elephant in the room and an unwanted sideshow.”