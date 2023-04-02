 
Sunday Apr 02 2023
Meghan Markle’s ‘most fatal of flaws’ leaked: report

Sunday Apr 02, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle has one major flaw that could prove to be fatal for her brand and future prospects.

Vanity Fair writer Vanessa Grigoriadis issued these insights just recently.

The conversation arose during her chat with former BBC journalist turned podcaster Andrew Gold.

At the time, she accused Meghan of having a ‘bizarre relationship’ with reality.

She even went as far as to brand it ‘completely warped’, with ‘supporting evidence’.

There, she also pointed out a flaw of the Duchess that could prove ‘fatal’ for her brand.

In the eyes of Grigoriadis, “And she very much seems to think that everybody is too dumb to figure out what she’s doing and that’s where her fatal flaw lies.”

For those unversed, Grigoriadis also interviewed her half-sister Samantha Markle for a 2018 piece and admitted, “there’s just something a little off about all of ‘em.”

