Gwyneth Paltrow's suer regrets ski crash trial

The man, who sued Gwyneth Paltrow over a ski crash, said he now regrets suing the actor.

After the jury sided with the Oscar-winner, Terry Sanderson was asked by the reporters that the much-followed case scrutiny, especially in his medical history and extensive media criticism, was worth it.

The litigant responded, "Absolutely not," adding that he was "very disappointed" in the verdict.

"I joked about dating sites, right?" Sanderson added, suggesting that previous remarks about the trial would make his dating life difficult

"It's like, I'm going to be on the internet forever."

Anderson also rejected Extra host Billy Bush's offer to appear on a reality show.

"I don't need that," Sanderson said.

However, he talked highly of the Iron Man star as being "very kind" after the trial ended, adding she whispered to him, "I wish you well," when exiting from the courtroom.

Anderson sued the actor for crashing into him on Utah's upscale Deer Valley Resort slopes in 2016.

He claimed the collision had left him severely injured and initially demanded $3 million in damages, which was later cut to $300,000.

On the contrary, Paltrow maintained that Sanderson had actually skied into her.