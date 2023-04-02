 
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating

However, he did admit that it can go wrong in certain situations
K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam gave his thoughts on dating in the workplace. He sat down for an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea where the magazine’s editor read out a subscriber's experience with workplace dating.

“I witnessed an office romance. But, not being aware that everyone knows about them, they displayed PDA at work.”

The idol did not see a major issue with this, asking: “But if they’re good at work, then what is there to say about that? Good at work; good at dating.”

However, he did admit that it can go wrong in certain situations when the employees become too immersed in the romance. “If they’re bad at work, but only immersed in dating, then that would deserve scolding.”

He recently came out with his solo album called Sour & Sweet on March 28th along with the music video for the title track. It is his first solo full-length album. 

