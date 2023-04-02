 
Sunday Apr 02, 2023
Priyanka Chopra goes on dinner date with Nick Jonas, drops snaps in auto rickshaw

Priyanka Chopra goes on dinner date with Nick Jonas, drops snaps in auto rickshaw

Priyanka Chopra has, once again, set awesome couple goals as she dropped glimpses into her fun date night with husband Nick Jonas over the weekend.

The Citadel actress, after attending two days of events at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), dropped pictures of her fun 'date night' with Nick in Mumbai.

The gorgeous couple wowed fans with their impromptu photo session as they clicked photos on the streets with an auto rickshaw.

Taking to her Instagram, the Quantico actress described the moment as their 'date night'. She wrote, "Date night and a (rickshaw emoticon)….with my forever guy @nickjonas Thank you @stylebyami as always for your amazing collaboration.”

“I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist!” she defined her gorgeous outfit.

In the picture, Nick and Priyanka were seen smiling at one another as they posed with the black and yellow rickshaw.

Priyanka has landed in Mumbai to promote her upcoming series, Citadel. Her co-star Richard Madden also joined her in town. The series is slated to release on Prime Video on April 28.

