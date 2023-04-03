Who will join Mickey Arthur on Pakistan's coaching staff?

Mickey Arthur speaks to his team in Karachi on March 29, 2018. — AFP

Pakistan's former head coach Mickey Arthur has reportedly reached an agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is set to return as the head of Pakistan's national team's coaching staff.

While Cliffe Deacon will continue his role as the team's physiotherapist and Drikus Simon will be retained as strength and conditioning coach, Mickey — who coached Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 — would bring Grant Bradburn (assistant coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), and Morne Morkel (bowling coach) into the coaching staff, reports claimed.

Arthur and his team are waiting for final confirmation from the PCB and also Pakistani visas, following which they will come to the country to sign the contract.

Arthur is set to go back after signing, while Bradburn is likely to lead the national team's coaching staff for the home ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

Morkel will join the team after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).



The former coach is likely to perform his duties on-ground only during the ICC World Cup and Test tour of Australia at the end of this year. During the rest of the tours, Mickey will be available online. In his absence, Bradburn will be the head coach.

Due to his full-time contract with Derbyshire, Mickey will be available to the national team partially on the ground.

The PCB is likely to make an official announcement in this regard within two to three days.

International assignments this year

Pakistan Test tour to Sri Lanka — July

Pakistan ODI tour of Afghanistan — August (not confirmed)

ACC Asia Cup — September (Scheduled yet to be announced)

ICC World Cup 2023 — October-November (Schedule yet to be announced)

Pakistan tour of Australia — December, 2022- Jan, 2023