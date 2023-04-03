 
menu menu menu
sports
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Who will join Mickey Arthur on Pakistan's coaching staff?

By
SDSports Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Mickey Arthur speaks to his team in Karachi on March 29, 2018. — AFP
Mickey Arthur speaks to his team in Karachi on March 29, 2018. — AFP

Pakistan's former head coach Mickey Arthur has reportedly reached an agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is set to return as the head of Pakistan's national team's coaching staff. 

While Cliffe Deacon will continue his role as the team's physiotherapist and Drikus Simon will be retained as strength and conditioning coach, Mickey — who coached Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 — would bring Grant Bradburn (assistant coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), and Morne Morkel (bowling coach) into the coaching staff, reports claimed.

Arthur and his team are waiting for final confirmation from the PCB and also Pakistani visas, following which they will come to the country to sign the contract. 

Arthur is set to go back after signing, while Bradburn is likely to lead the national team's coaching staff for the home ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. 

Morkel will join the team after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former coach is likely to perform his duties on-ground only during the ICC World Cup and Test tour of Australia at the end of this year. During the rest of the tours, Mickey will be available online. In his absence, Bradburn will be the head coach.

Due to his full-time contract with Derbyshire, Mickey will be available to the national team partially on the ground.

The PCB is likely to make an official announcement in this regard within two to three days.

International assignments this year

Pakistan Test tour to Sri Lanka — July

Pakistan ODI tour of Afghanistan — August (not confirmed)

ACC Asia Cup — September (Scheduled yet to be announced)

ICC World Cup 2023 — October-November (Schedule yet to be announced)

Pakistan tour of Australia — December, 2022- Jan, 2023 

More From Sports:

LSU vs Iowa: Tigers secure first NCCA women’s basketball crown

LSU vs Iowa: Tigers secure first NCCA women’s basketball crown
Naseem Shah clears the air about marriage rumours

Naseem Shah clears the air about marriage rumours
Twitter hounds Shoaib Malik over Sania Mirza's absence

Twitter hounds Shoaib Malik over Sania Mirza's absence
Enaam Ahmed drives to success on race tracks around the world

Enaam Ahmed drives to success on race tracks around the world
Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash wins Tekken 7 at Evo Japan 2023

Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash wins Tekken 7 at Evo Japan 2023

What will World Cup 2023 branding look like?

What will World Cup 2023 branding look like?
Is Shadab Khan being replaced as vice-captain?

Is Shadab Khan being replaced as vice-captain?
Sania Mirza rocks silver gown in new Instagram picture

Sania Mirza rocks silver gown in new Instagram picture
'I will want Babar Azam as opener even if I am captain': Sarfaraz Ahmed

'I will want Babar Azam as opener even if I am captain': Sarfaraz Ahmed
PFF announces squad for AFC's Women's Olympic Qualifiers

PFF announces squad for AFC's Women's Olympic Qualifiers
Pak vs NZ: Tickets for home T20I series to go on sale from tomorrow

Pak vs NZ: Tickets for home T20I series to go on sale from tomorrow
Pak vs NZ: Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand as assistant coach for Pakistan tour

Pak vs NZ: Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand as assistant coach for Pakistan tour