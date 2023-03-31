Mickey Arthur 'happy' to get another opportunity from PCB

Former Pakistan's head coach Mickey Arthur photographed on June 3, 2019. — Reuters

Mickey Arthur, who had been Pakistan's head coach, expressed his excitement in reuniting with the team, saying that he is happy to get another opportunity from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ESPNcricinfo reported.

Arthur, who served as the Pakistan team coach previously from 2016 to 2019, has signed a deal as the team director and will fulfil his job remotely.

Currently, the former coach is performing his duties as a head coach at Derbyshire. "Derbyshire is as dear to me as Pakistan. I have been telling Najam Sethi that Derbyshire is very important to me," he added.

"I've got a four-year contract here and I'm only year one into a project. With my proposal and the schedule I've put in place, I know that it is possible. But the nitty-gritties, we're just going through at the minute."

"I have been in contact with the Pakistani players and I have very good relations with them, I've seen them grow up in front of me. The challenge is when I had them they were young boys," said the 54-year-old, adding that "they've grown into men with egos now!"

Arthur said that managing Pakistan's team will be important but he has great relationships will all the players. "I just can't wait to put that all together. I know I can and it's going to be quite an attractive package for both Derbyshire and Pakistan," he expressed.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the former Pakistan coach will not be required to travel with Pakistan for any bilateral series including Sri Lanka's tour which will take place in June and July.

However, the former cricketer is expected to attend the Pakistan team's preparation camp ahead of the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to take place in October.

Under Arthur's coaching, Pakistan won its first-ever Champions Trophy title in 2017. Pakistan also won a record 11 consecutive T20I series.