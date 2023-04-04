 
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Reuters

Russia says it will beef up military in northwest as Finland joins NATO

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Russias Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko gives a news conference after a meeting at NATO headquarters between Russian ministers and alliance diplomats, at the Russian embassy, in Brussels, Belgium January 12, 2022.—Reuters
APRIL: Russia will strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to Finland's expected accession to NATO on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland has a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia that will roughly double the transatlantic alliance's frontier facing Moscow.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said last year that Russia was taking "adequate countermeasures" and would form 12 units and divisions in its western military district.

Grushko told RIA: "We will strengthen our military potential in the western and northwestern direction. If the forces and resources of other NATO members are deployed in Finland, we will take additional steps to reliably ensure Russia's military security."

